KILLEN — Taylor Chase Young, age 29, of Killen, passed away May 27, 2020. A private celebration of his life is being planned at Spry-Williams Funeral Home in Florence.
Taylor was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald G. Simmons.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Nall of Killen; father, Greg Young of Florence; grandparents, Barbara Simmons of Killen, Peggy Crosslin and Larry Young of Florence, and girlfriend, Ashley Hebert.
Taylor was a 2008 graduate of Brooks High School.He was a kind and loving son and grandson, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
