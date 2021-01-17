WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Taylor Lee Harris was born July 24, 1946 at Lewis County (Hohenwald), TN to the union of Herman Lester and Addie Whitehead Harris. He departed this life, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, TN. Taylor was united in marriage to the former Janice Stricklin on Saturday, November 29, 1980. He was a 1964 graduate of Wayne County High School, a retired licensed telecommunication installer spanning 50 years and owned T.H.T. (Taylor Harris Telecommunication), working in several states. He was a past president and director for Waynesboro Dixie Youth Baseball and was presently serving as Asst. Dixie Youth Director for District 3 in Tennessee. Taylor was instrumental in implementing Waynesboro Jaycees in the 60’s and 70’s. He attended Leatherwood Baptist Church, where he enjoyed his church family and fellowships. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Lester and Addie Whitehead Harris; son, Anthony Lynn Harris; brother, Billy Joe Harris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jay W. and Mary Ada Berry Stricklin.
Survivors, his wife, Janice Stricklin Harris; son, Brian Lee Harris, wife, Tina, all of Waynesboro, TN; granddaughter, Keisha Harris Cherry, husband, Chad, Henderson, TN; grandsons, Brilee Anthony Harris and Brayson Avery Harris, Waynesboro, TN; great-grandsons, Case and Jase Cherry, Henderson, TN; sister, Diane Harris Bryant, Ethridge, TN; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Ronald Burks; nieces and nephews, Ronnie, Amy, Jay, Brandy, Ava Kate, Tucker, Austin, Kaci and Sutton Burks, Stan, Melanie, Izzy, Evan and Ian Pope, Randal, Loria, Raymond, Samantha, Reece and Zoe Morrow, LaRanda and Anthony and Dalton Strickland; special family friends, Roger, Sharon, Nicole, Erica and Diana Davenport.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Gardens of Wayne County, Waynesboro, TN with Bro. David Miller and Bro. Dion Pulley officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisted the family. Serving as pallbearers were Brilee Harris, Brayson Harris, Jay Burks, Austin Burks, Stan Pope, Raymond Morrow and Anthony Strickland with Case Cherry and Jase Cherry as honorary pallbearers.
