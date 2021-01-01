HALEYVILLE — Teah Le’Shea Gardner, 35, died December 29, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Phil Campbell.

