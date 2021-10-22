RUSSELLVILLE
Ted LeMay, 60, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield, AL. He was born in Sikeston, MO and worked as a machinist for 30 years. He served on the board for Woodmen of the World for several years and was a member of Sparks Chapel Church of Christ. Ted loved the Lord, his family and beekeeping. He was owner and operator of Consider the Lilies.
Services will be Saturday, October 23, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Brother Danny Fuller officiating. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery, Russellville, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Angela LeMay; one son, Ted LeMay, Jr. (Michelle); one daughter, Tabitha Blasingame; two stepchildren, Cassandra Runde (Trevor) and Jeffery Steele (Lynsie); his mother, Almeadia Marie Johnston LeMay; nine grandchildren, Bo LeMay, Kade LeMay, Madalyn LeMay, Daniel Blasingame, Ethan Blasingame, Kentan Runde, Hadley Runde, Masen Steele and Preston Steele; four sisters, Zonnia LeMay Hovater, Lila LeMay Fuller (Freddy), Tracy Malone (Jamie) and Dana Pollock (Phillip); one brother, Johnny LeMay III (Teresa) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Orval LeMay, Jr. and a niece, Paige LeMay.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Malone, Kage Malone, Bryan Fuller, Erik Fuller, John LeMay, IV and Todd Pickering.
Visitation will be today, October 22, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.
