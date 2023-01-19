HAMILTON — Ted Sims, 80, died January 18, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 12 p.m. at Fairview Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.