RUSSELLVILLE — Teddy Neal Wilson, 60, died April 25, 2021. A private family service will be held at Franklin Memory Gardens. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.