MOULTON

Teddy James Wallace, 62, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., at the funeral home.

