FLORENCE — Tedie M. Buttrum, 81, of Florence, passed away December 9, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Ted Vafeas. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Buttrum was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Buttrum; parents, Thomas and Mary Buttrum; brothers, Beely, Thomas, David, and Frank Buttrum; sisters, Martha Buttrum Hunt, and Lois V. Buttrum Parks.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony “Tony” Buttrum (Ramona) and Brian C. Buttrum (Dawn); daughter, Lisa D. Buttrum; grandchildren, Leah Buttrum Lightsey (Chris), Taylor Grace Buttrum, and Brandi L. Buttrum; and step-granddaughter, Nicole Duke (Jonathon); and great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose.
Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
