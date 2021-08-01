WATERLOO — Tempie Volun Allison — December 22, 1937-July 29, 2021 — Tempie Volun Allison passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at her home in Waterloo, AL on July 29th, 2021, with her family at bedside.
Volun is survived by five daughters and two sons: Barbara (James) Borden, Cindy (Jerry) Pigg both of Collinwood, TN, Angie (Alton) Brooks of Tuscumbia AL, Tammy(Mike) Lindsey of Killen, AL, Amanda (Rusty) Nash, Timothy (Connie) Allison and Shane( Gail) Allison all of Waterloo, AL. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harve Allison; their two daughters, Rhonda(Ralph) Hensley and Sherry(Daniel) Holcombe; her two brothers, Lewis and Phillip Young; and her parents, Roy and Clara Young.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 2:30 P.M. until 3:30 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with David Rushlow officiating. Burial will be at her final resting place at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
