LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Tena Ann Snider, 62, died May 7, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Deerfield Cemetery. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

