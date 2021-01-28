WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Tennie Robbins, 94, died January 27, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shackelford Chapel, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery. He was the husband of the late Ruth E. Huskey Robbins.

