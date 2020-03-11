LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Tennie Sirless Hogues, 68, died March 9, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Ararat Cemetery. She was a member of United Church.

Loading...
Loading...