KILLEN — Tera Evelyn Adomyetz, age 96, of Killen, passed away August 24, 2019. Visitation will be today, August 28, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Brian McIntyre officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Adomyetz grew up in Florence before moving to Killen in 1939. She had been an active member of the Killen United Methodist Church since her move to Killen. She was a talented seamstress and cross stitch quilt maker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Adomyetz; sister, Irene Owen; and brother, Herbert D. Jones. She is survived by her children, Thomas David (Lynn) Adomyetz of Elkmont and Norma Jean (Charles) Ricketts of Killen; grandchildren, Tony (Angie) Ricketts of Killen, Michael (Teresa) Ricketts of Tuscumbia, Donald (Dena) Adomyetz of Anderson; great-granddaughter, Ashley Adomyetz of Jacksonville, FL; great-great-grandson, Jesse Bridgeforth of Anderson; and several special nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to El Reposo for the loving care they gave Mrs. Adomyetz for 4 ½ years. She loved all of her caregivers there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Killen United Methodist Church or to the Activites Fund at El Reposo.
