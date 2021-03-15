Iuka, MS — Teresa Aldridge, 72, died March 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She enjoyed reading, cooking, listening to music, a cigarette, and a good cup of coffee, that was the finer things in life. Ludlam Funeral Home assisting the family.

