FLORENCE — Teresa Ann Jones, 64, died December 4, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral will start at 1 p.m. with burial following in Jacksonburg Church of Christ Cemetery.

