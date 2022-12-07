FLORENCE
Teresa Ann Rhodes Jones, age 64, of Florence, passed away December 4, 2022. The family will receive friends today, December 7, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Gregg officiating. Burial will be in Jacksonburg Church of Christ Cemetery.
Teresa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oliver and Edna Rhodes; sister, Linda McCreless; and brothers, Bobby and Billy Lawson and Steve Holt.
Survivors include her mother, Glaydes Lawson; children, Robbie Jones (Jessica) and Jeannie Jones (Keith); foster children, Kimberly Jones (Blake), Gavin Jones, Destini Thompson, Daymian Kirkman, Lynn Conaser (Michael), Crystal Carter and Sabrina Springer; brothers and sisters, Judy Bates (David), Rebecca Lawson, Junior Lawson, and Jimmy Holt (Pam); grandchildren, Stephanie Jones, Annabelle Jones, Charles Conaser, Dustin Conaser, Chelsea Conaser, Joseph Conaser, Justin Carter, Blake Springer, Brian Springer, and Austin Martin; and great-grandchildren, Boston, Callie-Ann, Lilli, and many more.
There is so much we could say, but we will keep it simple. She was an absolute blessing to every person she met. She loved everyone, and would do without to help anyone, even strangers. She was the kindest and strongest woman we have ever known. Nobody will ever be the woman she was. She was right, she and God have got this. She will be missed by many.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented