MUSCLE SHOALS — Teresa Ann Little, 50, died March 24, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. She will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

