HALEYVILLE — Teresa Ann Porter, 64, died April 27, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral following at New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Haleyville. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville is directing.

