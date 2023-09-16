LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Teresa Ann Smith, 55, died September 13, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Chinese police detain wealth management staff at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande
- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
- Texas AG Ken Paxton is back on job after acquittal but Republicans aren't done attacking each other
- Low Mississippi River limits barges just as farmers want to move their crops downriver
- Cherokee FFA student chosen for National Talent
- Dozens pitch in to keep the Tennessee River banks clean
- Central Wilcats welcome new player Omarion Newell
- Jack's Bistro owner shares stories of his time making food for films
Most Read
Articles
- Body found in burned vehicle in Sheffield
- Muscle Shoals butcher shop reopens
- Dawson honored to lead motorcycle ride
- Mural shares story of the Shoals
- Police rule out foul play in death probe
- Police rule out foul play in death investigation
- Tennessee RiverLine, MSNHA present plans for old railroad bridge
- $23.9M dorm to replace LaGrange Hall
- Gun found in Cherokee student's backpack
- Muscle Shoals Middle School planetarium reopening
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Body found in burned vehicle in Sheffield
- Laura Vaden
- James D. Llewellyn
- 'It's special': Celebrating 100 years means plenty to Deshler
- Hollie Daniel
- Heidi Jean Horton
- Karren Keeton Erwin
- Kyle Ethan Jones
- Friday's roundup | Burrough’s big night carries Brooks
- “Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” to premiere Oct. 21
Images
Videos
Commented
- Struts on Pine no longer open (1)
- 3 things: UNA finally hits win column (1)
- Shooter in Florida 'hateful' slayings had 2017 mental health exam (1)
- Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking (1)
- Keep on moving forward and growing UNA (1)
- Victory Flame burns for the Lion-hearted (1)
- Why are we still supporting Ukraine? (1)
- Remaining oil, gas leases canceled in Arctic Refuge (1)
Commented