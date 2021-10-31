KILLEN — Our beautiful butterfly left this dark world of trouble and sorrow, breaking free from her ALS cocoon, spreading her favorite colored, black and gold wings, heading to her new home where there is no pain, no tears, and no sorrow. She will be the angel that knows my name. Fly high my love, fly high.
Teresa is preceded in death by her loving son, Jeremy Lee Burgess; her parents, Tommy Lee and Johnnie Ruth English Brewer; her grandparents, Herman and Ila English; and her step-daughter, Jennifer Jo Head.
Teresa and Billy loved to travel, from the sandy beaches of Florida to the Redwood Forest of California, and everywhere in between. Some special places they visited were Pikes Peak, Colorado; Dorothy’s house in Kansas; and even a stop at the Golden Dome of Notre Dame. Her favorite place to be was a cabin in the Smoky Mountains or Condo 212 at Whispering Pines in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. She loved going to the flea markets all around and looking for the unique, one-of-a-kind gift.
Teresa’s bond with children was very special to her, as you could see from the back pew at church every Sunday. She accompanied the North Carolina Church youth group on the CYC trips, where she kept them fed. She was always up at 5 am cooking breakfast for the youth group, and then would have lunch ready for them when they returned from their sessions. One of her most favorite things was her trips to Sam’s Club with her special angel, Milli Mahers. She probably enjoyed those trips more than Milli, because it was time she got to have with her - just the two of them.
Teresa began her career at Food World. Her love for cooking led her to the bakery there, where she became manager. After 20 years, she went to work for Wal-Mart Supercenter as the Bakery Manager. She traveled to organize the opening of Wal-Mart Supercenter bakeries all throughout North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. During this time, Teresa was a force in merchandising and successful operations in the stores she served. She was a demanding, yet fair leader in each bakery. She went above and beyond for her employees and served the company faithfully. She retired from the Cloverdale Wal-Mart Bakery after 22 years of dedicated service.
Teresa was a loving, caring, and generous person. She always had a house full to enjoy her cooking. Thanksgiving saw her family, friends, co-workers and even strangers enjoying the feasts. Her grandson, Austin, while in high school played football and baseball for the Rogers Pirates. Teresa had an “open door” policy for the players, who she always called “my boys”. They “opened the door” and she made sure they were fed.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Billy Head, who has diligently cared for her during this difficult time; her loving grandson, Austin Lee and her favorite daughter-in-law, Amanda Lynne Burgess, who was more like a daughter to her; her aunt, Virginia Henry; her uncle, Claude Henry; cousins, who were more like brothers, Shawn (Letha) English; Vaughn (Emily) Henry, and their sons, Luke and Eli Henry; Vance (Katrina) Henry, and their daughters who were Teresa’s two angels, Chelsea (Tanner) Whitlock and Rheagan (Brett) Burgess; and her very special angel, Milli Mahers.
The family would like to give a special thank you to, BBRIE Care and Greg Watson, for guiding and helping Billy with her care. Her caregivers, Paige and Aubrie, who saw to her daily needs. Her cousin, Letha English, who devoted countless hours in care and encouragement. Kathy Brewer, for keeping her hair cut and fixed when needed. The staff at Shoals Hospice, Kristen and Lisa, for always taking such good care of her.
A very special thanks to Brian Smith for being there for Austin, through the difficult loss of his dad, and now the loss of his Mawmaw. He will never know how much this family truly appreciates him.
A very special thanks to Sam and Libby Kelsy (step-parents to Amanda). They were instrumental in helping care for Jeremy during his illness and passing. They took on the tasks that Teresa was unable to do. They were such a help to Amanda, Austin and the rest of the family. The family is forever thankful for everything they did for them.
Thanks to our sweet Skylar Curtis, she has been there for Austin and even Amanda through these trying days. We know she didn’t get to have as special a relationship with Teresa as Teresa would have wanted, but Teresa loved her with everything she had, and appreciated Skylar for loving Austin and the rest of the family.
To all of our North Carolina Church family and the ladies of Lone Cedar Church: a special thanks for all the prayers, cards, meals, visits, and encouragement you have given Teresa, Billy, and the rest of the family. To the many friends, our Walmart family, and Food World family, we greatly appreciate each and every one of you.
Pallbearers will be colleagues and friends from Wal-Mart and Food World: Dwayne Vickery, Butch Garner, Chris Scott, Mike Chandler, Donald Rook, Tim Holland, Jason Bell, Joshua Mahers, Mark Harrison, and Mike Randolph.
Joshua Mahers, Brian Smith and Tim Grigsby will be in charge of services. The visitation will be Monday, Nov. 1, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at North Carolina Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Teresa asked that donations be made to North Alabama Children’s Home, the ALS Foundation of Alabama, and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
