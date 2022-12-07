RUSSELLVILLE

Teresa Diane Parsons, 62, died December 3, 2022. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.

