FLORENCE — Teresa Diane Ricks Long, 58, died January 26, 2021. Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.