FLORENCE — Teresa Faires Murphy, 63, died March 4, 2022. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Florence. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condoleces for the family.

