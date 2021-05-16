FLORENCE — Teresa Gaye Bratton, 51, died May 14, 2021. Funeral is 4 p.m. Monday at Shackelford Funeral Directors with visitation two hours prior at funeral home. Burial is in Piney Grove Cemetery. She was the daughter of Judy Woodruff and James Bratton.

