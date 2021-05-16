FLORENCE — Teresa Gaye Bratton, 51, died May 14, 2021. Funeral is 4 p.m. Monday at Shackelford Funeral Directors with visitation two hours prior at funeral home. Burial is in Piney Grove Cemetery. She was the daughter of Judy Woodruff and James Bratton.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Pope urges peace, unity during special Mass for Myanmar
- Medics: Israeli airstrikes kill 26 in downtown Gaza City
- Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks
- Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews
- Afghan cease-fire ends amid calls for fresh peace talks
- Oliveira stops Chandler, claims lightweight title at UFC 262
- Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup
- Sports on TV, Radio: May 16-17, 2021
Most Read
Articles
- Florence adds 11 businesses
- Sculpture memorializes late teen worker
- Barton plant receiving interest
- Celtic concert set at Belle Mont Mansion
- Muscle Shoals Council passes ordinance allowing tent sales
- Handful of homes damaged by fallen trees
- Florence hotelier group hoping to establish a Tourism Improvement District
- Kith Kitchens plant still on pace for late summer start
- Broadband grants to help local rural areas
- Economic boost from AHSAA tourney could top $600K
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Sheffield man facing rape charge in Nashville
- Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts
- Florence man charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Etowah County
- Father to face capital murder charges in infant's death
- Jerome Lowry
- Florence adds 11 businesses
- For Phil Campbell's Swinney, committing to Alabama a 'dream'
- Tharptown hires former UNA coach Bobby Champagne
- 2021 AHSAA softball regional scores
- Father arrested in death of missing baby
Images
Videos
Commented
- Police, court system deserve respect (1)
- Commissioner looking to limit long-term camping at Alloys Park (1)
- Muscle Shoals declares today, Paul Parker Day (1)
- Muscle Shoals residents want animal control ordinance enforced (1)
- State muffler laws should be enforced (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
- Social media threats lead to arrest of 13-year-old (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented