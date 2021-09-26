F.9.26.21 Teresa Robinson.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Teresa Gray Robinson, 63, of Tuscumbia, AL died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

She was an avid Tennessee Fan. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Myron Gray; and grandson, Dylan Dickerson.

She is survived by her daughter, Bridgett Stafford (Chet); son, Jason Dickerson; brother, Donnie Gray (Teddie); mother, Faye Logan; sisters, Lisa Puckett and Myra Lindley; grandchildren, Nicolas Smith, Chase Aday, Olivia Stafford, Lydia Stafford, Kobe Dickerson, and Katlyn Dickerson; and great-grandchild, Faithly Trust.

Special thanks to Dr. Morris, the staff at North Alabama Medical Center, and all of her family and friends.

