FLORENCE — Teresa Darlene Hines Wroten, wife, daughter, and sister, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at the age of 58.
A memorial service will be Thursday, April 30th at 1:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Brother Sonny Owens officiating.
Teresa will always be remembered by her family, her late husband, Curtis Wroten; her mother, Peggy Hines and late Harris Hines; her sister, Angie (Hines) Cox (Terry); and late brother, Anthony Hines (June). She will also be remembered by her nieces, Amber Hook Caldwell, Haley Hook, Danielle Hines Dison and nephew, Dustin Hines and also family and friends.
She worked several jobs throughout her life, Martin Industries, Elks Lodge in Florence, and Jodi’s restaurant in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Teresa was dedicated to her family. She loved her late husband, Curtis and her family more than life. Her favorite was her two greatnephews, Parker and Paxton who called her “Titi.” She had a heart of gold and always wanted to help and please others.
