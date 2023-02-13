ROGERSVILLE — Teresa K. Holt, 60, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, February 17th from 11 a.m. – noon, at Rogersville Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Higgins Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Holt family.

