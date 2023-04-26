F.4.26.23 Teresa Bergin.jpg
ROGERSVILLE — Teresa Kay Estes Bergin, 63, of Rogersville, AL passed away April 22, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Noblesville, IN, and a homemaker. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

