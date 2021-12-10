TUSCUMBIA — Teresa Dianne LeFan, 64, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Franks, Jr. and Dorothy Burgess.
She is survived by her husband, Terry LeFan; daughters, Tabatha Nowak (Neal) and Tiffany Fluharty; brother, Roger Franks (Karen); sister, Rita Johnson (Mark); and grandchildren, Brooke Leanna and Sara Elizabeth.
Teresa passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by those she loved. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for her through this journey.
