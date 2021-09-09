RUSSELLVILLE
Teresa Lindsey Pounders, age 64, of Russellville passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after a battle with COVID. She passed away only two days after her daughter, DeAnna, who passed away from COVID as well.
Teresa was married to the love of her life, Stanley, for 48 years. She was a hardworking woman who loved her family dearly. She worked for several years at HD Lee’s. She and her daughter, DeAnna, were so close and never apart from each other. They had a wonderful mother/daughter relationship that most do not experience. Teresa was a great traveling companion, shopping buddy, and adventuring partner, and loved having a good time. She meant so much to her family and played such a big part in her grandchildren’s life and loved being a “Nannie” to them. Her family was blessed to have her in their lives, and was blessed being able to hold her hands as she was nearing the end of her life.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, DeAnna Pounders Russ; mother, Beatrice Lindsey; father, Vernon Lindsey; sister, Dorothy Stafford; and in-laws, Pauline Pounders and Cazi Pounders.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 48 years, Stanley Wayne Pounders; grandchildren, Shelby Russ (Chelsie), Morgan Russ; great-granddaughter, Keeva Russ; son-in-law, Roy Russ; and a host of cousins and friends.
The visitation will be 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Mike Norton speaking at the service. Burial will be in Crooked Oak Cemetery.
To those who do attend, the family asks that you please wear a mask and social distance. We appreciate you coming, but please refrain from hugging us. We are all over COVID and cannot stand to take another hit. Thank you.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented