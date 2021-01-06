RUSSELLVILLE — Our mother, Teresa Marie Parker, was a five-foot, 63 year old woman with a lot of spunk. She was a thriving survivor after having a kidney transplant. Teresa enjoyed singing and dancing to music, watching movies, reading, and crocheting, but mostly laughing at her own sense of humor. She loved to make people laugh as well as telling it like it is. She loved her children and grandchildren as they were her world. Teresa was also a proud owner of a four-legged companion named Izzy.
Teresa passed away, Sunday, January 3, 2021, at UAB Hospital after testing positive with COVID-19. She found her home in Russellville, Alabama after many locations before. She was born in Michigan to her parents, Robert and Carol Mead. Teresa is survived by four children, Samantha Wallace of Tuscumbia, Ernie Recker of St. Helen, Michigan, Jimmy Lynn of Wichita, Kansas, and Chuck Lynn of Spring Lake, North Carolina; five sisters, Vicki Schroeder, Virginia Molands, Ann Cox, Cathy Mead, and Sheila Englehardt (Rob); brother, Bobby Mead; along with five grandsons, seven granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carol Mead; stepfather, Lewie Cox; brother, Steven McDermand; sister, Elizabeth Mead; nephew, Bobby Bartz; and father of her children, Ernest Charles Lynn.
Teresa will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
