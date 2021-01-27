SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN — Teresa Neinaber Wann, 59, passed away at her home in Tennessee on Tuesday, January 19th after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted husband of 38 years, Ernest Wann Jr.; her son, Ernest Wann III and his wife, Rhiannon Clarke Wann. Teresa was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana but made Florence, Alabama her home for over 20 years before moving to South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
Teresa will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a good friend who was always willing to help, who had an uncanny memory, and an amazing ability to find lost things. She brightened those around her with her beautiful eyes, smile, and sense of humor. She was truly an angel who always put others first. We were all truly blessed when she decided to join the Wann family in 1983. Honoring Teresa’s wish, she was cremated; a formal service is not planned.
