FLORENCE — Teresa Marie York, 74, of Florence, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023. There will be a memorial service on Monday, February 20th, at 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

