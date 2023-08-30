MUSCLE SHOALS — Teresia Dean Jeffreys, 67, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Mark Mayfield will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you