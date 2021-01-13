SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Terrell Wright, 70, of Savannah, TN, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Drive by visitation will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will be Private with Lynn Terry officiating. Burial will be in Graham Methodist Cemetery in Savannah.
Mr. Wright served in the United States Army, and he was a retired Boilermaker for the Local 455. Terrell was very kind and had many friends, he was a member of Cloverdale Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terrell Clark and Exa Lee Wright; first wife, Brenda Sue Olive Beavers; and one baby brother.
Terrell is survived by his wife, Deborah Smith Brown Wright; son, Christopher Wright (Lisa); stepsons, Alan Brown (Dana), Charley Brown (Janna) and Matthew Brown; grandchildren, Jordan Wright, Lillian Brown, Chris Brown (Shea) and Addison Brown; brother, Dr. Don Wright (Myra); sisters, Ophelia Montgomery (David), Phyllis Collier (Jimmy), Eunice Wright; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
