FLORENCE — Terri Diane Taylor, 62, of Florence, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The funeral service will be held at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with Drew Baum officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Steven Hagen and Evelyn Hagen; grandson, Michael David Martin.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Taylor; her children, Jennifer Wood (Dylan), Alyson Grissom (Kevin), James Melton Taylor III, April Green; brothers, Alan Hagen and Duwayne Hagen; sister, Karen Tate; grandchildren, Dee and Gracie Sutton and Anna Grisson.
Terri earned a Master’s degree in Nursing. She loved helping take care of others and loved to be with her family and friends. She loved the Lord. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
