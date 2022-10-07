SPRINGVILLE, TENNESSEE — Terri Lee Hunter, age 77 of Springville, TN, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her residence.
She retired after 20-plus years from Hamilton County, TN Nursing Home, where she worked in administration. Terri enjoyed bowling and was Church of Christ by belief.
Terri was born December 17, 1944, in Haleyville, AL, to the late Orville Lee Donaldson and the late Louise Fuller Robinson.
She was married to Michael Bruce Hunter, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three children, Mendy (Thomas) Brown of Guntersville, AL, Don (Sandy) Ware of GA, and Todd (Candise) Edgil of Springville, TN; one brother, Harold Wayne Donaldson of Sheffield, AL; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street/PO Box 788, Paris, TN 38242. The body is to be cremated with no services planned at this time.
Commented