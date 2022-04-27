MADISON — Terri Lynn Jones died April 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Grassy Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.