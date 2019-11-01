TUSCUMBIA — Terrie Holland Olinger, 62, passed away October 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Jennifer Mauldon Holland and Charles Wrather Holland. She was a graduate of Deshler High School.
Terrie is survived in life by her husband of 40 years, James Olinger; only child, daughter, Chastity Olinger Self; daughter’s spouse, Bob Self; grandchilden, Kelsey Cox, Tucker Self, Emma Self, Ella Self and Darby Self; great-granddaughter, Lexi RaeAnn Hooper; siblings: sister, Jennifer Elom her spouse, Johnny Elom; nephews, John Elom and Jared Elom; brother, Trey Holland; niece, Chezley Holland Ilano; nephew, Barrett Holland; sister, Shelia Holland and sister, Kayleen Holland Harrison.
There will be a Celebration of Life by the Family to honor Terrie. There will be no other services at her request. She wished to be remembered as she was in life.
