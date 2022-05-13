MUSCLE SHOALS — Terrill Lee “Pops” Sibley, 85, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Thomas Thorton officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pops was a veteran of the US Air Force and was retired from Occidental Chemical Corporation. He was a member of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erol Davis and Mattie Lois Sibley; daughter, Alicia Johnson; son, Terrill Lee Sibley, Jr.; and son-in-law, Earl James; and brothers, Blaine Sibley, Charles Sibley, and James H. Sibley.
Pops is survived by his children, Allison James, Tammy Castillo (Armando), Terri Cornelison (Ray), Laurice Wilson, and Matt Sibley (Brittney); son-in-law, Jon Johnson; sisters, Brenda Nixon (Johnny) and Carol King (Harold); eighteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren on the way.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Sibley, Joshua Watkins, David Duvall, Ben Sibley, John Johnson, and A.J. Sanchez. Pops’ grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family offers special thanks to Rockiea Abernathy and all those with Elder Care and Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented