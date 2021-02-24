FLORENCE — Terry Allen Strayhorn, 71, died February 17, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.at the funeral home. Terry is survived by his wife, Carla Ramirez Strayhorn.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.