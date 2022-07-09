DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Terry Brown Moore, 74, died July 6, 2022. Services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Old Bethel Cemetery. He served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army Reserve.

