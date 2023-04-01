DOUBLE SPRINGS — Terry “Bubba” Wayne Lewis, 40, died March 27, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

