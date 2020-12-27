MUSCLE SHOALS — Funeral services will be Monday, December 28th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Collier-Butler Chapel for Terry Charles Beaird, 68, of Muscle Shoals, who passed away Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020. Pastor Matt Fowler will officiate. Interment will be Forrest Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Terry was a loving Christian husband, father, and grandfather - “a man after God’s Own Heart.” He was a member of Grace Life Church of The Shoals. He earned his Master of Divinity from Samford University, his Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia State University, and his Associate Degree from Dekalb College. Terry was called to serve as a pastor for several Baptist Churches. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting and reloading.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Charles E. and Mary E. Beaird.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Pamela Jeannine Beaird; sons, David Jerman (Rachel) Beaird, Matthew Paul Beaird; sisters, Rebecca Elaine (Danny) Little, Patricia Carol (Jim) Clay; brother, Jeffrey Edward Beaird; brothers in law, Bernard “Bud” F. (Sandra) Schreiber, Thomas R. Schreiber; grandchildren, Catelyn E. Beaird, and Christopher A. Budreau; nieces and nephews, Austin (Holly) Schreiber, Christy (Joe) Slattery, Amy (Rob) Allen, Keith (Jennifer) Clay, Devan (Keith) Partee, Terah (Rob) Honnet, Brooke (Nate) Martin; and many great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Keith Clay, Rob Allen, Rob Honnet, Keith Partee, Nate Martin, David Beaird, and Matthew Beaird.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to Anchored in Truth Ministries. www.anchoredintruth.org/donate
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Ty Ashley, the medical staff at North Alabama Medical Center, the church family at Grace Life Church of The Shoals, Revolution Church family in Canton, GA, and all brothers and sisters in Christ for your prayers.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home Monday from noon until the hour of service.
