ROGERSVILLE — Terry “Chester” Holden, 45, died January 29, 2023. A celebration of life will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Terry’s family.

