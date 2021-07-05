BEAR CREEK

Terry Loyd Colburn, 78, died Saturday, July 3, 2021. Visitation will be held, Tuesday July 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with burial in Lynn Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.