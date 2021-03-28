LEIGHTON — Terry E. Watson, 54, died March 27, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Monday at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Glendale Cemetery. Terry was the husband to Melissa B. Watson.

