CHEROKEE — Terry Franklin Posey, age 60, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. His visitation will be today, May 25, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Sam Wallace officiating.
Terry was a native of Cherokee and a member of Harris Chapel Baptist Church.
Terry is survived by his wife, Rhonda Posey; daughter, Latasha Brown (Brandon); parents, Franklin and Peggy Posey; sisters, Rita Robertson (Chris) and Carla Hamm (Marlon); and his grandchildren, Landon and Brianna Brown.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
