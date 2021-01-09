GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Terry Gene Johnson, 58, died January 7, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church with burial in Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. The body will be at the church one hour prior ot the service.

