COLLINSVILLE — Mr. Terry Glenn Pigg, age 62, of Collinsville, AL, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Funeral was Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery. Kevin Barnwell officiated.
Terry Pigg was a beloved husband, loving father, and loyal friend. He was a godly man who believed in hard work and perseverance. He always put others before himself and everyone who knew him well knows with certainty that he was always genuine in his actions and a man of his word.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Catherine Pigg; children, Ashley Pigg, Austin Davis (Paige), and Aubrey Pigg Barnwell (Will); sister, Sharon Harville (Mike); several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Grady Pigg and Verna Dean Pigg.
Pallbearers were Andres Hernandez, Perry Hughes, Jeff Lankford, Josh Lankford, Jordan Lankford and Will Barnwell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association (800) 242-8721 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation (alzfdn.org).
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com
